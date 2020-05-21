Incarceration and the COVID-19 Crisis

The novel coronavirus outbreak has focused attention on the potential for disease transmission in prisons and jails. Prisons and jails present significant challenges to containing disease outbreak. Many called for immediate reductions in prison and jail populations in order to protect the health of inmates, correctional staff and visitors, and the communities in which detention facilities are located. Others expressed apprehension about the potential impacts of widespread inmate releases on public safety. The net effect on jail and prison populations -- and spread of the virus within those facilities -- has varied across places. Facilities are doing the best they can with limited information, but more guidance on optimal policy is crucial.

What this Means:

People incarcerated in jails and prisons are particularly vulnerable to the health and economic consequences of COVID-19. Jails have responded to the threat of the virus by dramatically reducing incarcerated populations. It is not yet clear what effect this has had on the spread of the virus in those facilities or in local communities. Prisons may be in a better position to implement public health measures such as social distancing and quarantining inmates who test positive. However, it is not clear how successful such efforts have been in practice. While prisons have reduced their incarcerated populations slightly, existing data suggest that COVID-19 is more widespread than official reports based on testing data would imply. It is not yet clear whether or how much being released from jail/prison would reduce someone’s risk of infection; for many in this vulnerable population, the community may be equally unsafe. Not knowing the relative risk inside and outside of facilities makes it difficult for stakeholders to make optimal decisions about whom to release and when. We should dramatically increase testing and standardize the reporting of information on test results across jail and prison facilities. Until we have better data, the physical toll of the virus on this population will remain unclear. More certain is that the economic consequences of the pandemic will be dire for this group. People with recent criminal justice involvement are typically on the margin of the labor force. Unless we find ways to provide this population with financial assistance and other effective interventions, it is likely that they will struggle to build stable lives during and after the current pandemic period.