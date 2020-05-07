Coronavirus

Income Assistance for Low-Income Workers During the COVID-19 Crisis

The Issue:

Economic distress is mounting as a result of the coronavirus crisis and it is critical to find ways to provide support for those most in need. For the past several decades, our safety net has primarily been aimed at promoting and rewarding work and has provided relatively little assistance for low-income families that are not employed. This means that some of the key programs in the social safety net are not structured to provide poverty relief during times when unemployment is rising rapidly and increasing hardship for families. Which programs are able to provide the greatest support in the context of the record-shattering unemployment levels due to the COVID-19 crisis? And how are they likely to respond?

Changing work patterns among SNAP recipients and CARES Act provisions may help channel more assistance benefits to the lower-income population.

The Facts:

As the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and record-shattering unemployment mount, measures of food insecurity provide a window into the growing need being experienced by American households. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a "household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food," which is measured by asking respondents whether a series of statements have been true for them over the past 12 months. One of those statements is: "The food that we bought just didn’t last, and we didn’t have money to get more." In good economic times over the past two decades, about 12 percent of all families and 16 percent of families with children have answered that it was often or sometimes true that their food didn’t last. During the Great Recession, those numbers jumped to 16 and 21 percent, respectively, remained elevated for several years, and then declined to pre-recession levels by 2018, the last year USDA data are publicly available. However, a nationally representative survey designed to provide real time measures of the pandemic's impact asked the same question about food availability in April 2020. The results indicate that 23 percent of all families and 34 percent of families with children reported that it was often or sometimes true that their food didn’t last.

The two programs that typically provide the greatest support in troubled economic times are the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP – formerly known as Food Stamps) and the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system.

Changing work patterns among SNAP recipients and CARES Act provisions may help channel more assistance benefits to the lower-income population than during the Great Recession.

Our analysis suggests that around 40 to 50% of current SNAP recipients may also be able to benefit from unemployment insurance.

Emerging data indicates that many SNAP recipients already have applied for or are receiving UI during the crisis — although the unprecedented increase in need presents formidable challenges to agencies processing the applications. New evidence from the COVID19 Impact Survey –a recently launched data collection effort to obtain real-time data on U.S. households during the pandemic – indicates 14.8 percent of respondents received SNAP (10 percent), UI (4.7 percent), or both in the prior week. Another 18 percent of respondents either applied or tried to apply for SNAP, UI or both. A substantial share of current SNAP participants received or applied for UI benefits: Among current SNAP participants, 8.6 percent also received UI benefits in the prior week; another 12.5 percent applied for UI and 9 percent reported that they tried to apply for UI. The greater number of respondents applying for SNAP and UI relative to those actually receiving benefits reflects the difficulty agencies face processing applications in the face of a historical spike in demand. Outdated technology and difficulties raised by social distancing are contributing to this problem. Some changes are being made, though, to help facilitate the process. For instance, the USDA is automatically renewing existing SNAP cases.