Coronavirus

Work-based Risks to Latino Workers and their Families From COVID-19

The Issue:

The public health emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is putting front and center the health and safety risks that many workers face on a daily basis. Perhaps most salient, some traditionally low-risk occupations like grocery store cashiers are now the workers facing some of the highest risks of contracting COVID-19. More under the radar, the pandemic is exposing and exacerbating the hazards present in low-wage jobs in sectors that were already highly risky. Hispanic workers, both immigrants and native-born, are disproportionately likely to be working in these industries and occupations exposed to greater degrees of health and safety hazards. Despite these higher risks, however, recent research indicates that these workers are less likely to file complaints regarding illegal or hazardous conditions, and thus less likely to benefit from legal protections through regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. What are the challenges Hispanic workers face to access safe and healthy workplaces? And how is this likely to ripple through to their families in the context of COVID-19?

Hispanic workers fill many low-wage essential jobs and face added challenges by having low bargaining power to advocate for safer work conditions.

The Facts: